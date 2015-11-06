Ganna Sereda

Christmas Line Art Icons

Christmas Line Art Icons web icon decoration present new year christmas tree santa outline art line holiday merry christmas christmas
Line Art Merry Christmas Holiday Icons Set. Vector Collection of 25 Modern Line Icons for Web and Mobile.

You can purchase it here: https://creativemarket.com/Anna_leni/412554-Christmas-Line-Art-Icons.

