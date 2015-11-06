Maria De La Guardia

Illustration

Maria De La Guardia
Maria De La Guardia
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration portrait illustration
Download color palette

An illustration I found in my cache of old work. Let me know what you think and please follow me :-)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Maria De La Guardia
Maria De La Guardia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Maria De La Guardia

View profile
    • Like