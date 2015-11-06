Zane Corn

Raining Mortgages

Zane Corn
Zane Corn
  • Save
Raining Mortgages green leaves tree mortgage animation identity brand logo gif
Download color palette

Quick animation of a logo redesign I worked on recently.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Zane Corn
Zane Corn

More by Zane Corn

View profile
    • Like