Found out that I haven't shared anything from the Børsen Play project we did almost a year ago, but it's still relevant right? :)
Børsen Play is an on-demand news channel for stock related topics. We helped Børsen (one of Denmark's leading financial newspapers) build their new service, available on iOS, Android and a web client.
The service launched early 2015.
Børsen Play Website
Børsen Play iOS
Børsen Play Android