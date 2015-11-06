Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen
Søren Clausen for Monstarlab
Found out that I haven't shared anything from the Børsen Play project we did almost a year ago, but it's still relevant right? :)

Børsen Play is an on-demand news channel for stock related topics. We helped Børsen (one of Denmark's leading financial newspapers) build their new service, available on iOS, Android and a web client.

The service launched early 2015.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
