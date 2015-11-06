Be a Cat. Break Stuff.

I recently finished up a game aptly named "Be a Cat" as part of a 2-week game jam we developers put on at @Purple, Rock, Scissors. You're a cat, and you have to break things before time runs out. That's pretty much it.

----- Play it here! -----

Developed using Phaser JS, a web-based game dev library. Art & animations with Pyxel Edit, hands down the best pixel art tool for game development.