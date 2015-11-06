Adeyinka Araromi

Houghton Helping Hands

Logo lockup I did for an old college friend's MBA course.

Thanks again to @Jordan Smith for the invite!! Super excited to join this community! Hope I can make my fellow Dribbbler's proud.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
