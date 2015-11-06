Felippe Silveira

Studying - Nibbles

Felippe Silveira
Felippe Silveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Studying - Nibbles photoshop cel animation studies
Download color palette

Get really inspired by @Bee Grandinetti 's work. It was a test I did redrawing frame by frame of this Scene from Nibbles Animation (https://vimeo.com/143775111) to study better movement and other singularities.

Added a few touches to simplify the style, and particularly, I'm more a Pizza than Book eater :)

Nibbles final still 2x
Rebound of
Nibbles: The Book Monster
By Bee Grandinetti
View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Felippe Silveira
Felippe Silveira
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Felippe Silveira

View profile
    • Like