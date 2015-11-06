Dustin Wilson

Horsey

Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson
  • Save
Horsey artrage painting illustration horse
Download color palette

WIP of an illustration I'm doing. Working on the shadows of the horse. Color and final texturing comes later. OTL

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson

More by Dustin Wilson

View profile
    • Like