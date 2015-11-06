Daily Logo 007 - Flock

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I was fed up today with internal email communication. I've grown to believe that internal emails are the biggest distractions within creative environments. I had in mind to create my own brand for an email alternative; similar to Slack with less hashtag influence.