AlienValley

Freebie: Macbook Pro Mockup

AlienValley
AlienValley
  • Save
Freebie: Macbook Pro Mockup mac laptop design macbook pro mockup macbook pro macbook mock-up mock up mockup psd freebie
Download color palette

A simple Macbook Pro mockup that you can use to display your own work. The screen can be edited to show your designs via smart objects. For some additional realism I also added a subtle glare overlay on the screen.

Click Here to Download this Freebie

AlienValley
AlienValley

More by AlienValley

View profile
    • Like