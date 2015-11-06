Nikolay Ivanov

Fireworks

Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
  • Save
Fireworks design animation flame works fire full secs animade
Download color palette

This little fella needs to work for his money. I came across it in the older folders and decided to bring it back to life. It was a part of Animade's Full Secs some years ago.
https://vimeo.com/75332916

Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Nikolay Ivanov
Nikolay Ivanov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nikolay Ivanov

View profile
    • Like