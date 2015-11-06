Andy Anand

Design Process

Andy Anand
Andy Anand
Hire Me
  • Save
Design Process experience design branding logo identity ux process ux
Download color palette

Some experiment on standardizing identity for each process.
Circle - Discover (limitless to explore)
Dots - Design (Vertex to start)
Box - Deliver (package with objects)
X - Deploy (monitor in angle)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Andy Anand
Andy Anand
I am spider, I plan, I design, I create my way
Hire Me

More by Andy Anand

View profile
    • Like