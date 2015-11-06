🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
i was having a break from a 3d project and decided to play with curves in after effects
so i create the first rectangle and then the second and then i create this
to be like a TV Channel ident , maybe i do more of this soon