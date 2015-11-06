Jack (Yaakov) Levinson

Krispy Kreme

Jack (Yaakov) Levinson
Jack (Yaakov) Levinson
  • Save
Krispy Kreme shop store line art icon architecture outline draw buildings vector illustration donuts krispy kreme
Download color palette

My diet is getting to me as i had a sudden urge to draw a Krispy Kreme! At least it has no calories :)

Jack (Yaakov) Levinson
Jack (Yaakov) Levinson

More by Jack (Yaakov) Levinson

View profile
    • Like