Day 22: Saul Bass Inspired Logo Treatment

This is Day Twenty-One of Thirty Days of Logos, in which I share a new logo idea for my design studio, Wildfire Studios, every day for 30 days.

I couldn't be more excited about this one. Yesterday, I wrote about my dissatisfaction with serifs. Today, I'm excited to have two new marks based on high-contrast Didone serifs, with the serifs removed and connecting strokes erased.

Something about this, for me, feels modern and quintessential. It reminds me of old Saul Bass logos. I love it. I can't decide if I prefer the one on the left or right though; I'd love your feedback!