Nathan Snelgrove

Day 22: Saul Bass Inspired Logo Treatment

Nathan Snelgrove
Nathan Snelgrove
  • Save
Day 22: Saul Bass Inspired Logo Treatment saul bass 30 days of logos modern clean logo symbol mark w lettermark letter
Download color palette

This is Day Twenty-One of Thirty Days of Logos, in which I share a new logo idea for my design studio, Wildfire Studios, every day for 30 days.

I couldn't be more excited about this one. Yesterday, I wrote about my dissatisfaction with serifs. Today, I'm excited to have two new marks based on high-contrast Didone serifs, with the serifs removed and connecting strokes erased.

Something about this, for me, feels modern and quintessential. It reminds me of old Saul Bass logos. I love it. I can't decide if I prefer the one on the left or right though; I'd love your feedback!

1ad8175c92df02ccdd4fe83b92041b90
Rebound of
Day 21: Disconnected W in a Circle
By Nathan Snelgrove
View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Nathan Snelgrove
Nathan Snelgrove

More by Nathan Snelgrove

View profile
    • Like