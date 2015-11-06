Day 22: Saul Bass Inspired Logo Treatment

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Day Twenty-One of Thirty Days of Logos, in which I share a new logo idea for my design studio, Wildfire Studios, every day for 30 days.
I couldn't be more excited about this one. Yesterday, I wrote about my dissatisfaction with serifs. Today, I'm excited to have two new marks based on high-contrast Didone serifs, with the serifs removed and connecting strokes erased.
Something about this, for me, feels modern and quintessential. It reminds me of old Saul Bass logos. I love it. I can't decide if I prefer the one on the left or right though; I'd love your feedback!