Prakhar Neel Sharma

Inside view of card (bcard app)

Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Hire Me
  • Save
Inside view of card (bcard app) like share settings social back bcard
Download color palette

After going inside folder we showed business cards appearance and also the person who created the folder. User can easily share business card from here to any other user who use same application. Finally close to weekend :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Prakhar Neel Sharma
Prakhar Neel Sharma
God is in the details. ✉️prakharsharma800@gmail{dot}com
Hire Me

More by Prakhar Neel Sharma

View profile
    • Like