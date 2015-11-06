MUTI

The Monster Project

The Monster Project claws reptile sign eyes creature tail skull character monster texture digital painting illustration
Monster Scitty! Where the monsters are as bad as their spelling! Our final creature for The Monster Project 2015.
See the full project here: http://on.be.net/1HwBg5V

