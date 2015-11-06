Justin Ellis

Back to the Future Biff's Car

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
  • Save
Back to the Future Biff's Car automobile car grey black vintage script movie ford back to the future
Download color palette

What are you looking at butthead? It's Biff Tannen's 1946 Ford Super Deluxe from 1955. Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like