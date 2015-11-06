Dribbble invites giveaway

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Update:
The invites gone to @M. Habaza & @IBRO
Thanks
*************************************************
Hello,
I have a couple of invites to throw out at you and I know many of really wanna join our awesome community.
My rules are simple:
1. Send me e-mail examples of your works: 7oroof@7oroof.com
2. Follow me
3. Leave a tweet that mentions @begha with a link to this post.
I will select the winners after 1 week ... will update this post once its over. Thanks and good luck.
*********************************************************
First Invite has been given to @M. Habaza
Second Invite has been given to @IBRO
Follow Us: Facebook - Twitter - Dribbble - Instagram