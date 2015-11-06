Mahmoud Baghagho

Dribbble invites giveaway

Dribbble invites giveaway
Update:
The invites gone to @M. Habaza & @IBRO

Thanks

*************************************************

Hello,
I have a couple of invites to throw out at you and I know many of really wanna join our awesome community.

My rules are simple:

1. Send me e-mail examples of your works: 7oroof@7oroof.com
2. Follow me
3. Leave a tweet that mentions @begha with a link to this post.

I will select the winners after 1 week ... will update this post once its over. Thanks and good luck.

*********************************************************

First Invite has been given to @M. Habaza
Second Invite has been given to @IBRO

*********************************************************

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
