Grey Fox Web Design

Blog Thumbnails

Grey Fox Web Design
Grey Fox Web Design
  • Save
Blog Thumbnails bridal wedding typography thumbnails wordpress blog
Download color palette

London Bride Couture's blog was not getting enough attention, so we decided to put more emphasis on the post thumbnails, creating some simple typographic templates that can be reused in the future. It also allows them to promote across social media with one image.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Grey Fox Web Design
Grey Fox Web Design

More by Grey Fox Web Design

View profile
    • Like