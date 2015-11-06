Ana Hoxha

App Design - Komisariati Dixhital

Ana Hoxha
Ana Hoxha
  • Save
App Design - Komisariati Dixhital application interface mobile icon flat minimal ui app
Download color palette

Hi guys!
This the application I have been working a few months ago.
Simple interface to make this application very practical by all citizen to denounce crime.

Go check it out : http://on.be.net/1NGwO8Q

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Ana Hoxha
Ana Hoxha

More by Ana Hoxha

View profile
    • Like