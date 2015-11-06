Dribbble Data Graphs

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daily UI #18 - Analytics Graph
Decided to graph out some dribbble stats. User would be able to drag the indicator around on the line and see how many likes/comments/followers they had on that day. Can also toggle between a 30 day, 90 day, yearly, or all-time chart.