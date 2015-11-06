Rafael Morgan

The Flying Pinscher

Rafael Morgan
Rafael Morgan
  • Save
The Flying Pinscher minimalist logo flat
Download color palette

Just another creative exercise. I've picked up my dog, Vilma, as client this time. I've tried to make things as simple as possible, but I don't think it's there yet. Constructive criticism is always appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Rafael Morgan
Rafael Morgan

More by Rafael Morgan

View profile
    • Like