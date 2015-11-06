Bcard share app

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Contributing on a beautiful application for sharing bcards instantly. Client wants a folder structure for user so that they can easily sort, arrange and see business cards as per their wish. So that is why I choose card view to make it more fashionable. Still workin on it.