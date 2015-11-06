Wonderlust

Better Farming Practices

Wonderlust
Wonderlust
Hire Us
  • Save
Better Farming Practices wildlife tractor gif animation bird farm university agriculture farming
Download color palette

We were recently invited by Dalhousie University to create a video for their agricultural association that would educate local farmers on how they can protect farm biodiversity. It was quite fun. If you want to know what happens to the bird, watch below.

https://vimeo.com/140844496

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Wonderlust
Wonderlust
Hire Us

More by Wonderlust

View profile
    • Like