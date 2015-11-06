Piotr Szmiłyk

Dropper Bottle Mockup

Dropper Bottle Mockup
Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/dropper-bottle-mockup/13163443;ref=goner13

Create a realistic Dropper Bottle presentation in few seconds. Dropper Bottle MockUp by goner13 is a pack of 8 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Features:

- 8 PSD with different shoots and angle
- 8 floor background texture
- automatic background perspective
- photorealistic look
- easy for compositing shadows
- easy to cut out – all mask included
- fully layered PSD
- easy file structure with help file
- 4000×3000 px, 96 DPI
- quick start video guide

This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

