Download: http://graphicriver.net/item/dropper-bottle-mockup/13163443;ref=goner13

Create a realistic Dropper Bottle presentation in few seconds. Dropper Bottle MockUp by goner13 is a pack of 8 PSD files, perfect for show – up your design. Simple structure and replacing via Smart Objects make your work easier.

Features:

- 8 PSD with different shoots and angle

- 8 floor background texture

- automatic background perspective

- photorealistic look

- easy for compositing shadows

- easy to cut out – all mask included

- fully layered PSD

- easy file structure with help file

- 4000×3000 px, 96 DPI

- quick start video guide

This images is used only to generate previews. Designs and fonts in the preview image are used for presentation purposes only – and it’s not included. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.