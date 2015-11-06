intent

Social music communicator concept

intent
intent
Hire Us
  • Save
Social music communicator concept songs itunes music ios communicator chat
Download color palette

Here are some shots from the collaborative work of Grzegorz Oksiuta and Adam Kalinowski. We introduced a fluid type of UI animation in details like pull-down refresh. To give the app some character we are also designing a set of illustrations starring a brand new hero hinting you tips and tricks throughout the experience.

__
Created by the inFullMobile team

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
intent
intent
custom software solutions for the connected world
Hire Us

More by intent

View profile
    • Like