Ikeman and Funky-T DJ Logo brand

More branding for back to back DJ duo Ikeman & Funky-T
Black and dark to set the night mood, gold for the exquisite music choice and a blend between an urban and a semi-classic script font to set the funky tone and the eclectic nature of their dj sets between bold and hard vs swift, light and groovy