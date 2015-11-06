adele foucart

Daily UI #014

Daily UI #014 day012 gif pulse count down ui daily ui challenge daily ui 014
I'm a little late on my daily UI schedule, but it's better than nothing, here is my daily UI #014 a Countdown Timer.

It's the first time for me to do some animation GIF like this.
I follow the tutorial bellow using Keynote and Photoshop.
Hope you will enjoy it.

http://blog.invisionapp.com/7-tips-for-designing-awesome-gifs/

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
