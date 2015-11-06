tomhermans

Ikeman & Funky-T DJ Logo

Ikeman & Funky-T DJ Logo duo logo music dj
logo for back to back DJ duo.
Headphones connect the two silhouettes. The sparks around give the logo a circular impression with the headphones now serving as a hole like in a vinyl record. Negative space for the win ;)

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
