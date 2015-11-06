Cleber Faria

Sienar Aerial

With some modifications requested by the client, this is approved logo.

Logo created for a drone services business ( inspections / photography / documentation / cinematography ) all with drones.

The first "A" of aerial is an eye watching from the top. It is that the drones do, recording moments in a angle of view from above.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
