Instrument's Of Death Posters

Instrument's Of Death Posters ivy poison freddy krueger dracula carrie frankenstein wolfman werewolf vampire retouch photoshop halloween
A series of photomanipulations for last year's Instrument's of Death III party. Happy Halloween!

