Pull to refresh animation for Skyscanner

Pull to refresh animation for Skyscanner bar spinner loader animation loader results refresh search flight framerjs framer animation pull to refresh
I was playing around with pull to refresh animation for our brand new iPhone app for Skyscanner. Prototype: http://share.framerjs.com/32ms4kwaj8wr/

App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/skyscanner-compare-cheap-flights/id415458524?mt=8

