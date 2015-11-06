Jean-Baptiste Vachon - V.85'

XF Coaching Sportif Logo branding logo xf coaching grey blue sport radical brush lettering monogram
Here is a logo i designed for one of my friends who launched his coaching activity a year ago. I designed a monogram with his initials and i created a customized handlettered typography for his name.

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
