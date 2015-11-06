Surface Book Mockup

There is a free mockup for the new laptop by Microsoft : the Surface Book. I don't have the chance to possess one of this so if you have some request about the fidelity of this mockup, please let me know and I may do some modifications.

https://onedrive.live.com/redir?resid=944FDDE4581900FC!87399&authkey=!AHSmBXCCyNHBd6I&ithint=file%2ceps