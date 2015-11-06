Alexander Melville

Glyph Pattern Series - Brackets

Alexander Melville
Alexander Melville
Glyph Pattern Series - Brackets screen print print poster pattern glyph brackets type graphic design typography
Detail for – Brackets – one of four posters in my Glyph Pattern Series.

You can see more of the screen printed poster series on my personal website: http://www.alexander-klement.com/glyph-pattern-series/
And on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30250385/Glyph-Pattern-Series

The screen printed posters are available to buy from: www.alexander-klement.com/store

Alexander Melville
Alexander Melville

