Ameen Al Saqqaf

Ameen Al Saqqaf
Ameen Al Saqqaf
BitOasis Logotype
Customized sans-serif logotype I created for BitOasis. It has a consistent line weight with the logomark, complimenting it visually with its modern and simple sensibility and it draws from current web and app design aesthetics.

Check out the full project on Behance: http://on.be.net/1GPvSzS

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
