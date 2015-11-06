GameSpot App - Menu and Spotlight

David Thomas

Hey there, currently I'm working on the mobile app design of the world's leading game news portal.

This shot introduces the spotlight screen of the mobile app. Users can overview the most important articles on the spotlight screen.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30066203/GameSpot-Mobile-App

Pixate Protype: https://app.pixate.com/p4c6fd010c394

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
