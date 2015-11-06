Meet Djordje - framerJS Challenge #5

Prototype No. 5 ✋🏻

Really interesting challenge here was to figure out spawning skills part and the single skill itself with its padding, width, position etc..

At this one I'm presenting myself and some of my many skills.

Prototype #5 → http://share.framerjs.com/78xa2jz98yhw

Collection → http://framerjs.djordjevanjek.com

👋🏻 From KIKK Festival

Cheers