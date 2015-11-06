Steam Mobile App Redesign WIP

Ingenious Artist

This is a personal project I'm doing while preparing for my A levels.
In my opinion, the current steam app looks a bit clustered and is not really "Material-ish". And so I'm gonna do a full redesign of the app in the coming few days.

Here's the Profile page, press "L" if you like ;)
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
