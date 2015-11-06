Arcade Studio

Go Monster Project

We were invited to be a part of the Go Monster Project 2015. Its a project in which kids draw monsters, then artists from all over the world recreate them in their own styles. It hopes to help children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential. Go check them out! www.gomonsterproject.com /www.behance.net/gallery/30825765/The-Monster-Project-2015

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
