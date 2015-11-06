Dribbble Invite Giveaway

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
2 Dribbble invites up for grab. How to get one?
- Send your best work to parag7.iitr@gmail.com before 13th Nov.
- If you like my work, you can follow me on dribbble.
I will announce the winners on 14th Nov. Best of luck!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Update: 2 players drafted on 14/11/15
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for the awesome response. Received over 110 entries for the dribbble invites, all of which were really awesome. But as I am limited by only 2 invites this time, I am giving them to:
Nastia Zubova and Roma Melnik
Best of luck! And keep the good work coming :)