Dribbble Invite Giveaway

2 Dribbble invites up for grab. How to get one?

- Send your best work to parag7.iitr@gmail.com before 13th Nov.

- If you like my work, you can follow me on dribbble.

I will announce the winners on 14th Nov. Best of luck!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Update: 2 players drafted on 14/11/15

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank you for the awesome response. Received over 110 entries for the dribbble invites, all of which were really awesome. But as I am limited by only 2 invites this time, I am giving them to:

Nastia Zubova and Roma Melnik

Best of luck! And keep the good work coming :)