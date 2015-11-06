Thomas Urup

Logo for a printcompany

Thomas Urup
Thomas Urup
  • Save
Logo for a printcompany castle paper company printing print logo
Download color palette

The logo was made for a printing company located in Kolding, Denmark. The city of Kolding is known for the castle in the middle of the town called Koldinghus, which has a squared tower. This is the main idea for the logo i did.
Hope you enjoy it, because the customer had other ideas. ^^

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Thomas Urup
Thomas Urup

More by Thomas Urup

View profile
    • Like