Lucian Radu

AD

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
AD monogram mark identity symbol logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like