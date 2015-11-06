Camilo Belmonte

Isometric "DeLorean Time Machine" | Back to the Future

Isometric "DeLorean Time Machine" | Back to the Future backtothefuture timemachine 3d illustration car vehicle isometric lowpoly cinema4d c4d
"Delorean Time Machine" from Back to the Future.

* Improved version with some changes, especially in the back of the car. Based on the first DeLorean of the saga.
Series of famous vehicles of movies, television, comic... in isometric view
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30800021/Isometrics-I-Famous-Vehicles

Isometric Delorean Time Machine
