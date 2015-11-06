Anton Kosolapov
Yalantis

Fitness App Prototype

Anton Kosolapov
Yalantis
Anton Kosolapov for Yalantis
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness App Prototype principle health loader animation gif ios wear android apple watch smart fitness
Download color palette

Hey Guys!

Here's my brand new concept of a fitness app that syncs with fitness trackers, bracelets, or smart watches. I made this prototype with Sketch and Principle, so feel free to ask everything you want to know.

And press L to show some love :)

Yalantis | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
Yalantis
Yalantis
Hire Us

More by Yalantis

View profile
    • Like