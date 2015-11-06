GameSpot Spotlight News

Hey there, currently I'm working on a mobile app design of the world's leading game news portal.

This is the first screen of the overview section. Users can scroll through on the most important news and reviews. This shot introduces the animation when users tap an article on the spotlight screen.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/30066203/GameSpot-Mobile-App

Pixate Prototype: https://app.pixate.com/pdc4326223ece