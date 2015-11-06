Misha Heesakkers

Day 016 - Daily UI 16 - Pop-up

Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
  • Save
Day 016 - Daily UI 16 - Pop-up prototype animation ui principle newsletter thumbs up overlay pop-up dailyui day 16 daily ui
Download color palette

Just a simple and quick pop-up.

Misha Heesakkers
Misha Heesakkers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Misha Heesakkers

View profile
    • Like