ANGKRITTH

Uncle Boxing

ANGKRITTH
ANGKRITTH
Hire Me
  • Save
Uncle Boxing angkritth illustration characterdesign character boxer boxing
Download color palette

Working on a mascot for a client project, show the boxer charcter with various of gym Equipment.
Unfortunately, it's hard reject,
Haha

View all tags
Posted on Nov 6, 2015
ANGKRITTH
ANGKRITTH
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ANGKRITTH

View profile
    • Like