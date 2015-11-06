Andrei Mironov

Simple chat app

Simple chat app prototype framer animation clean dailyui ui mobile app messenger chat
Hey guys! Decided to animate the screen transition.

Btw, what software do you guys use to get the highest frame rate for your GIFs?

For me the best result was achieved by recording the screen with QuickTime and then exporting it to GIF with Photoshop CC, but it's still not perfect, the prototype itself works way smoother.

Any advice? Thanks!

Posted on Nov 6, 2015
